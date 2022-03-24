Denver Broncos Mile High Stadium catches fire

A fire occurred at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, the home of the Denver Broncos, on Thursday afternoon.

The Denver Fire Department said the blaze is now under control. Sprinklers were used in an attempt to stop the fire, but firefighters were needed to complete extinguishment.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke was found upon arrival at the stadium.

The cause of the fire is unknown cause at this time, but the fire affected the suite and third level seating area.