Deptford ends controversial policy that cracked down on unpaid school lunch bills

School leaders in Deptford, New Jersey overturned a new policy Tuesday that aimed to crackdown on unpaid and overdue student lunch bills.

The policy, which was first announced last week and immediately sparked controversy among parents and families, was unanimously overturned at a meeting Tuesday.

Under the now-revoked policy, students with a balance of $50 or more would have had their meals and activities restricted until the bill was paid by a parent.

These activities included prom, receiving report cards and participating in graduation. These restrictions could have been curtailed further if no payment was made.

"A parent’s refusal to meet or take other steps to resolve the matter may be indicative of more serious issues in the family or household. In these situations, the Principal or designee shall consult with and seek necessary services from both the County Board of Social Services and the Department of Children and Families, Division of Child Protection and Permanency, as appropriate," the original policy read.