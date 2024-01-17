Deptford Mall 'strictly' reinforcing parental chaperone rule for kids, teens

A mall in South Jersey is hoping an old rule will help bring new changes.

The Deptford Mall says they are reinforcing a "Parental Escort Policy" that requires children and teens under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult during the evening weekend hours.

The adult chaperon must be at least 25 years old, and will be responsible for the minor's actions.

MORE HEADLINES:

Management says it will ask for proof of age from both the minors and their chaperons if needed.

"We reserve the right to limit groups larger than four persons when not accompanied by an individual 25 or older. We also reserve the right to limit access of anyone under the age of 18 from 5 p.m. on Friday through Sunday when not accompanied by an adult age 25 or older," the policy states.

Deptford Police says these rules will now be "strictly" enforced.