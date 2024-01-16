Philly snow aftermath: Over 100 snow, salt trucks hit the streets as neighborhoods brave icy conditions

Philadelphia began scaling back its snow operation on Tuesday night after running in overdrive for 24 hours.

Chief Highway Engineer Steve Lorenz of the Philadelphia Streets Department said the city started with 50-thousand tons of salt in stock.

On Tuesday night, over 100 trucks got to work salting and plowing primary and secondary streets and 125 contractors were called in overnight to assist with residential streets.

"We are confident the roads will be in passable condition. We spent the last 12–14 hours salting away all the streets in the city. We should be in good shape for any type of freezing tonight," said Lorenz. "Most of the streets will have had a pass on it [Tuesday]. Tight streets are a little slow-going. We don’t want to damage any vehicles."

Neighbors who live on side streets in Manayunk said it’s something they’ve come to expect.

"Manayunk is kind of tough because the hills are so crazy," said Robbie McElligott. "Hopefully not leave my house. I was supposed to go to work and we had a virtual day, so thankfully we just got to stay in the house and just relax."

"The plows and the salt trucks will get here, but later. They do the main roads first, but it will get done," said Nancy McGlynn. "I enjoyed the past two years. This is okay, but I prefer no snow."

Beth Topor just moved to Manayunk from the suburbs and is experiencing what snow removal is like there for the first time.

"This is all new to me. The fact that the streets, nobody comes down here," said Topor. "If I had a choice, I’d be staying inside because I just don’t like this weather."

Lorenz said black ice is a real possibility and encourages everyone to stay home during the overnight hours if they can.

He said 311 will be back open again on Wednesday if you run into any issues in your neighborhood that you’d like to report.