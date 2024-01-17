Raising Cane's opening first New Jersey location in Burlington County
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP - Raising Cane's has finally made its way to the Garden State!
The chicken finger chain will make it's New Jersey debut Wednesday on Mount Holly Road in Burlington Township/
Excited customers arrived early for the ribbon cutting at 8:30 a.m.
The first 100 customers to purchase a "Box Combo" will get a commemorative beanie and a free "Box Combo" on their next visit.
A "Lucky 20" drawing will also give 20 customers the chance to win free Raising Cane's for a year!