Raising Cane's opening first New Jersey location in Burlington County

Raising Cane's has finally made its way to the Garden State!

The chicken finger chain will make it's New Jersey debut Wednesday on Mount Holly Road in Burlington Township/

Excited customers arrived early for the ribbon cutting at 8:30 a.m.

The first 100 customers to purchase a "Box Combo" will get a commemorative beanie and a free "Box Combo" on their next visit.

A "Lucky 20" drawing will also give 20 customers the chance to win free Raising Cane's for a year!