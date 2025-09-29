Deptford police officers go viral while reuniting missing dogs with owners

The Deptford Police Department's efforts to reunite missing dogs with their owners have unexpectedly turned into a viral sensation, drawing attention not only to the dogs but also to the officers involved.

What we know:

A recent post by the Deptford Police Department about a "lost dog" has garnered over 8,000 reactions, 1,500 shares, and nearly 2 million views.

Officer David Hibbert, one of the officers featured in the post, has become a local celebrity, with people recognizing him around town. Hibbert, who previously worked as a model and appeared on the game show "The Weakest Link," shared that he never anticipated such fame from a simple social media post.

The viral post is one of three recent "lost dog" posts featuring Deptford police officers, each receiving significant engagement.

The humorous and lighthearted nature of the posts has helped forge a connection between the officers and the community.

What they're saying:

Officer Hibbert expressed surprise at the post's popularity: "Did we think it was going to blow up like this? Absolutely not... but we took it and ran with it, we loved it."

Sgt. Robert Jones, the department's public information officer, noted the positive engagement, saying, "We got messages from all over the country... a lot of that engagement was with nice young females."

Officer Hibbert encourages continued interaction: "We appreciate the community engagement - we get a good laugh out of it, the public gets a good laugh out of it, brings us together."