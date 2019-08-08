Deputies: Man tried to run people over with golf cart inside Gibsonton Walmart

Deputies say a man drove a golf cart into a Walmart in Gibsonton and attempted to run people over.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the store around 12:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a man blocking the liquor store entrance with his golf cart, refusing to leave and demanding to speak to a manager.

Deputies arrived and began speaking with the man, identified as 56-year-old Michael Hudson. While speaking with deputies, Hudson suddenly accelerated the golf cart through the heavily congested pedestrian area in front of the store toward the main entrance.

The sheriff's office said Hudson nearly struck numerous pedestrians who ran to avoid being hit.

Despite being ordered to stop, deputies said Hudson continued at a high rate of speed and crashed the golf cart through the glass front doors, and continued accelerating into the checkout area of the store.

Hudson crashed into a cash register after hitting several patrons, while others managed to jump out of the way, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies took Hudson into custody and transported him to Tampa General Hospital for medical treatment.

Several customers received medical attention at the scene by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, but none were transported from the scene.

Hudson has been charged with trespass after warning, resisting arrest without violence, felony criminal mischief and multiple counts of aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.

This is the same Walmart that had to be evacuated on Sunday after a man called and threatened to "shoot up" the store.