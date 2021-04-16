Derek Chauvin trial live: Closing arguments

Both sides will present closing statements Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd. The trial is being streamed live, gavel to gavel, at fox9.com/live.

Following closing arguments, jury instructions will be given by Judge Peter Cahill before deliberations begin. The jury will be fully sequestered until they reach a verdict.

QUICK READ: Derek Chauvin trial updates and FAQs

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher will deliver the closing arguments for the state, followed by closing arguments from defense attorney Eric Nelson. Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell will handle the rebuttal.

The trial began with jury selection on March 8, with opening arguments taking place on March 29. During the three weeks of testimony, jurors heard from eyewitnesses, Floyd’s girlfriend and brother, Minneapolis police officials including Chief Medaria Arradondo, use of force experts and medical experts. Chauvin choose not to testify, invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

TIMELINE: George Floyd's death to Derek Chauvin's trial

Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin charges - Minnesota statutes

Second-degree murder - unintentional (Minnesota statute 609.19)

Max sentence: < 40 years

Description: Caused the death of George Floyd, without intent to effect the death of any person, while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense...namely assault in the third degree.

Third-degree murder - 'depraved mind' (Minnesota statute 609.195)

Max sentence: < 25 years

Description: Caused the death of George Floyd, by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.

Second-degree manslaughter - culpable negligence (Minnesota statute 609.205)

Max sentence: < 10 years

Description: Caused the death of George Floyd by culpable negligence, creating an unreasonable risk and consciously took the chances of causing death or great bodily harm.

