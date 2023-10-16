Expand / Collapse search

Biker accused of assaulting woman in front of her children due in Philadelphia court Monday

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Biker accused of assault in Center City due in court Monday

A biker who officials say was recorded kicking in the windshield of a car with two children inside and pulling a gun on a driver during an altercation in Philadelphia is set to appear in court Monday.

PHILADELPHIA - A motorcyclist was arrested earlier this month after officials say he was caught on video kicking in the windshield of a car with two children inside in Center City, then pulling a gun on their mother.

Cody Heron, 26, is expected to appear before a judge on Monday for aggravated assault and related charges in connection to the incident.

Video of the assault was recorded by a tourist atop a double-decker sightseeing bus, and swept across the internet. 

The suspect is seen getting off his motorcycle, jumping onto the back of the woman's car and kicking in the back windshield. 

The woman then gets of the car and confronts the suspect, who she said pointed a handgun in her face.

As the video continues, the suspect headbutts and shoves the woman as he retreats back to his bike.

Police say tips poured in identifying Heron, who was taken into custody at his home days later.

His bail was set at 10 percent of two-and-a-half million dollars.