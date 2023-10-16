Biker accused of assaulting woman in front of her children due in Philadelphia court Monday

A motorcyclist was arrested earlier this month after officials say he was caught on video kicking in the windshield of a car with two children inside in Center City, then pulling a gun on their mother.

Cody Heron, 26, is expected to appear before a judge on Monday for aggravated assault and related charges in connection to the incident.

Video of the assault was recorded by a tourist atop a double-decker sightseeing bus, and swept across the internet.

The suspect is seen getting off his motorcycle, jumping onto the back of the woman's car and kicking in the back windshield.

The woman then gets of the car and confronts the suspect, who she said pointed a handgun in her face.

As the video continues, the suspect headbutts and shoves the woman as he retreats back to his bike.

Police say tips poured in identifying Heron, who was taken into custody at his home days later.

His bail was set at 10 percent of two-and-a-half million dollars.