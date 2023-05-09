'Dirty dozen': Environmental group names largest polluters in Philadelphia region

article

A Pennsylvania environmentalist group teamed up with elected officials to call out local facilities it says are contributing to Global Warming in the Philadelphia area.

During an event Tuesday at Philadelphia's City Hall the PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center shared its ‘Dirty Dozen’ that they say cause the most pollution in the region.

Environmental activists named Fairless Hills Energy in Bucks County the biggest polluter in the area and the ninth largest statewide.

Marcus Hook Energy Center, Liberty Electic Power Plant, and Monore Energy Center in Delaware County were among the top-5 polluters in the region, according to their data.

Grays Ferry Cogen Partnership, a power plant in Philadelphia, was also among the largest polluters, per researchers.

Fairless Hills Energy, LLC. - Fariless Hills, Bucks County - Power plant Marcus Hook Energy Center - Marcus Hook, Delaware County - Power plant Liberty Electric Power Plant - Eddystone, Delaware County - Power Plant Monroe Energy LLC. - Trainer, Delaware County - Petroleum products, suppliers, refineries Grays Ferry Cogen Partnership - Philadelphia - Power Plant Delaware Valley Resource Recovery Facility - Chester, Delaware County - Waste Merick & Co. - West Point, Montgomery County - Chemicals Wheelabrator Falls - Morrisville, Bucks County - Waste Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals, LP - Marcus Hook, Delaware County - Other GROWS Landfill Waste Management - Morrisville, Bucks - Waste Covanta Plymouth Renewable Energy - Conshohocken, Montgomery County - Waste AdcanSix Resins & Chemicals - Philadelphia - Chemicals

The environmental group called for the facilities to clean up their act saying in part, "we have the technology and the policy tools at our fingertips to rein in pollution from these facilities and transition to cleaner sources of energy."

The report comes as the EPA prepares to announce new standards to limit carbon emissions in the coming weeks.

FOX 29 reached out for comment from each of the facilities and did not hear back.