Disfigured dog found tied up in Pennypack Park, PSPCA seeks information

The Pennsylvania SPCA is seeking information about a dog that was found tied to a tree in Pennypack Park in Northeast Philadelphia Monday.

The dog was found after the Animal Care and Control Team contacted the SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement Team, who responded and transported the dog straight to their shelter hospital for treatment.

Shelter staff have since named the dog Lavender, though they call her Lovie.

Lovie was found suffering from a disfiguring face injury and veterinary staff are still working to determine how she may have sustained those injuries.

Due to the injury, vets say her nasal passageways are compromised and no nostrils are visible on her face. They say she can breathe from her mouth but may never breathe normally again.

As they work to medically prepare her for her next phase of life, the SPCA's Law Enforcement team is asking anyone who may recognize her or have information on her owner to contact them.

"While there are many things we do not yet know about Lavender’s story and how she ended up abandoned in the vast woodlands of Pennypack Park seemingly left to die, we do know there is someone out there who knows this puppy,” said Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement at the PSPCA. “We are asking those individuals to do the right thing and come forward to uncover what happened, who did this and to help us bring them to justice."

Information can be reported anonymously to cruelty@pspca.org or to the organization’s cruelty hotline, 866-601-7722.

