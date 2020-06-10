Disneyland Resort announces plans to reopen parks on July 17

article

After being closed since March the ‘happiest place on earth’ is set to reopen to the public.

Disneyland Resort announced Wednesday plans for a phased reopening of its parks and hotels.

Park officials say the Downtown Disney District will reopen July 9, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park will reopen July 17 and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel plan to reopen on July 23.

The park will be operating on new physical distancing guidelines. The Disneyland Resort will manage attendance through a new theme park reservation system which will require guests, including Annual Passholders, to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance.

Officials with the park say there will also be a temporary pause on new ticket sales and Annual Passport sales and renewals.

According to a release, a Guest Experience Team will be available throughout the parks to help guests maneuver through these new policies.

They say additional information on their new health and safety measures will be shared out soon.

The Anaheim resort closed in early March due to the coronavirus. Several other local theme parks temporally closed including Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott's Berry Farm.

This week, Universal Studios CityWalk announced plans for a phased reopening of select retail shops and eateries. The theme park will however remain closed for now.

