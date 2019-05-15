Disturbing video shows elderly man pushed off bus, dies from injuries

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released a disturbing video of a 74-year-old man being violently shoved off a bus by another passenger.

He later died from his injuries.

In the video, the suspect is seen pushing Serge Fournier with both hands down the front steps of the bus. Fournier, while holding his walker, falls flat on his face, hitting his head on the sidewalk.







The woman in the video has been identified by police as 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop. She's now facing murder charges, police say.

According to Fox News, Bishop, who was reportedly yelling and swearing at others on the bus, allegedly pushed Fournier after he asked her to be nicer to other passengers.

Police say Bishop had been convicted of misdemeanor battery charges twice before the incident with Fournier.

"Detectives would like to speak anyone present during this incident on March 21, 2019, in which an elderly male was pushed from a bus near Fremont St and 13th St, around 5PM. Please call #LVMPD Homicide Section Detectives at 702-828-3521 w/info."

