Diversionary burglaries targeting elderly, vulnerable residents in Philly under investigation: police

The Brief Philadelphia police are warning residents after a series of diversionary-style burglaries occurred in Northeast Philly. Police say the suspects are reportedly posing as utility workers, construction personnel, or safety inspectors to gain access to homes. The burglars are targeting senior citizens, individuals who speak English as a second language, and those without security systems.



Philadelphia police have issued a warning about a series of diversionary-style burglaries in the Northeast section of the city with at least three incidents reported over the last two months.

What we know:

Philly police say the first reported burglary occurred on July 9 on the 2000 block of Tomlinson Road.

Another incident took place on August 12 on the 4300 block of Deer Path Lane, and the most recent burglary was on August 20 on the 3000 block of Vista Street.

Police say the burglars are targeting vulnerable groups, including senior citizens, individuals who speak English as a second language, and those without security systems.

Surveillance photos released by the police show one of the three suspects posing as contractors or utility workers.

The suspects distract homeowners while accomplices steal cash and valuables, often from bedrooms.

What they're saying:

"Everybody really looks out for each other around here. To hear that was still able to happen with that kind of observation going on, is a little jarring," Matt Kliemann, a resident of Deer Path Lane, expressed concern. "Anybody who is willing to do that to somebody, you gotta wonder what other lengths they could possibly go to because you're gonna take advantage of someone that vulnerable and willing to go to lengths of essentially putting on a disguise. It's weird and scary."

Jay Moore, another resident, shared his frustration. "I got four young kids. It's ridiculous and you're gonna pick on an 80-year-old lady, ridiculous. They had it planned. Probably not first time drove around. Just taking advantage of people who don't need it," he said.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance photo or has information about these burglaries to contact Northeast Detectives.

Residents are advised to be vigilant and cautious when approached by individuals claiming to perform utility work or inspections.