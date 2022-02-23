DNA used to connect man to Hainesport home burglary, state police say

article

New Jersey State Police say a man has been arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Burlington County home earlier this month.

On February 3, state troopers investigated a burglary at a home on New Jersey Avenue in Hainesport.

When officers arrived, they found copper piping removed from the basement.

According to authorities, investigators observed saliva on the stairs leading to the basement where the copper was removed.

The DNA sample from the saliva was processed and uploaded into the national DNA collection database.

The sample matched 34-year-old William Clifford of Maple Shade, according to police.

Detectives executed a search warrant for his DNA on February 15 and he was arrested after other evidence corroborated he was the suspect, police say.

Clifford was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, and fencing.

