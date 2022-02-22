Police: Woman pulled knife during fight at Chester County high school that injured 5
CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Chester County woman is facing numerous charges after authorities say she pulled out a knife during a large fight on a high school campus that injured five students.
Officers from the Caln Township Police Department were dispatched to Coatesville Area Senior High School Friday for reports of a fight in the parking lot between students and adults.
The aggressors left the campus by the time police arrived, but officers later learned that someone pulled a knife during the fight.
Police on Monday arrested 43-year-old Shalynn Reed Taylor on charges including possession of a weapon on school property, terroristic threat and cyber harassment of a child.
Police did not provide an update on at least five students who were hurt during the brawl but said their injuries were non-life-threatening.
