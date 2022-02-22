Police: Woman pulled knife during fight at Chester County high school that injured 5

article

A Chester County woman is facing numerous charges after authorities say she pulled out a knife during a large fight on a high school campus that injured five students.

Officers from the Caln Township Police Department were dispatched to Coatesville Area Senior High School Friday for reports of a fight in the parking lot between students and adults.

The aggressors left the campus by the time police arrived, but officers later learned that someone pulled a knife during the fight.

Police on Monday arrested 43-year-old Shalynn Reed Taylor on charges including possession of a weapon on school property, terroristic threat and cyber harassment of a child.

Police did not provide an update on at least five students who were hurt during the brawl but said their injuries were non-life-threatening.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter