'Do you feel lucky?': Celebrate Clint Eastwood's birthday with these free-to-stream movies on Tubi

article

Do you feel lucky? You should.

Clint Eastwood turns 91 on May 31 and Tubi has a collection of his films that are free-to-stream — giving you the perfect way to celebrate his birthday.

Born in San Francisco in 1930, Eastwood’s decorated career dates back to the 1950s. In all, Eastwood has won 13 Academy Awards, eight Golden Globes and one BAFTA Award.

He’s the actor who gave us The Man with No Name in Sergio Leone's trilogy of spaghetti westerns: "A Fistful of Dollars," "For a Few Dollars More" and "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly."

He’s the director who brought us films like "American Sniper," "Sully," "Million Dollar Baby," "Invictus" and "Richard Jewell."

And he’s the man who starred in five "Dirty Harry" films as Harry Callahan — in which he coined the famous line "Do you feel lucky? Do you, punk?" Four of the "Dirty Harry" films are among the movies waiting for you on Tubi.

Here’s a list of some other Eastwood films you can expect to find on Tubi, too.

Heartbreak Ridge: Clint Eastwood stars as a stoic U.S. Marine Sergeant with a failed marriage whose tough love with his platoon becomes crucial when they go to war.

Magnum Force: A series of murders of high-level crime bosses leads San Francisco police inspector Dirty Harry to the trail of a band of vigilante police officers.

Blood Work: After undergoing heart transplant surgery, a retired FBI director is hired to investigate the murder of the woman who donated the organ he received.

True Crime: Working against the clock, a troubled investigative reporter is the only thing standing between a wrongly convicted prisoner and his death sentence.

Tightrope: Clint Eastwood’s bold turn as a detective searching New Orleans for a serial sex killer while his own past escorts-for-hire are being found dead, too.

The Bridges of Madison County: Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep spark in the passionate tale of a traveling photographer’s momentous affair with an Italian immigrant wife in 1965.

The Dead Pool: The police inspector known as Dirty Harry has become a celebrity, but a serial killer is taking out celebrities, and he could be next on the list.

Sudden Impact: Homicide detective Dirty Harry returns to investigate a series of vigilante murders committed in an otherwise quiet town just outside San Francisco.

Dirty Harry: When a San Francisco cop is assigned to pay extortion money to a serial killer, the payoff goes wrong, and the life of a 14-year-old girl is at stake.

Absolute Power: One final heist for a career thief leads to the discovery of an extra-marital affair, murder, and cover-up inside the apex of government power.

J. Edgar: An A-list cast and crew render the story of the public and private life of the powerful, controversial FBI director and his immense impact on America.

Clint Eastwood: Star Power: Get to know the legendary actor, who grew up during the Great Depression, and made his way to become one of the biggest stars in the world.

Clint Eastwood: Steele Gaze: The American actor came to fame in the Western TV series Rawhide, which began an unprecedented career run as a performer, producer, and director.

The Hollywood Collection: Clint Eastwood: The Man From Malpaso: First seen in iconic Spaghetti Westerns, Clint Eastwood leapt from TV actor, to world-class movie star, to Oscar-winning film director.

RELATED: Get your fill of nostalgic TV classics on Tubi

For more movies and shows, visit www.tubitv.com.

Tubi is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with a massive library of 30,000 movies and television shows that are free to stream for viewers. The platform is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Mexico.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.

Advertisement

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation. This story was reported from Atlanta.

