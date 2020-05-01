Doctor helps set up COVID-19 testing sites in Kensington

A doctor is helping set up free COVID-19 testing sites in Kensington to help families during the pandemic.

“I think a lot of people think of Kensington and think of the more dangerous aspects of it, but this community has a lot of beauty.”Dr. Maryann Salib told FOX 29.

For some, beauty may not be what most likely think when you hear of the Kensington neighborhood, but people like Dr. Maryann Salib, the associate medical director of community health and wellness at the Esperanza Health Center, and the others who are there daily see things a little bit differently.

“So much resiliency in the families that live there," she said.

When people take the time to appreciate the families and the workers just trying to live their lives, they can understand the need to protect themselves during this pandemic.

“We’re very excited to be able to provide tests to individuals here in the Kensington community without referrals,” said Salib.

During the coronavirus outbreak when many were running away from the area, Dr. Salib and her group knew the importance of being there.

“We’re hoping to be out on the street level, meeting people where they’re at. Individuals who may be unsheltered, individuals who live in the community," she explained.

The testing site is a partnership between Esperanza Health and community pillar, Rock Ministries, who have proven for years that despite stereotypes, the lives of the people in Kensington are as important to them as any others.

“We want to care for all of those and we hold all of those in our hearts and consideration as we try to plan for how to care for this community.”

The lines form at 2 p.m. daily and they do ask that only those who have symptoms come, because tests are limited. While this group was nominated as heroes, Dr. Salib made it clear that we all play a part.

“I don’t want anyone to feel like they are less important in us getting through this pandemic. We each have a role in keeping ourselves safe and keeping others safe, increasing education, awareness, and providing hope," she said.

While these heroes appreciate the kudos, they’re still here to remind us that we are all in this together and that’s the perfect message — for goodness sake.

