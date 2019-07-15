Dog at shelter for 1,000 days in need of forever home

A lovable dog has been at the shelter for over 1,000 days and desperately needs a forever home.

Bentley is most likely to brighten your day but he could use your help to brighten his. The 7-year-old Bulldog Pit Bull mix needs a home. He’s the longest shelter resident at the PSPCA Erie Avenue 1,000 days and counting.

Kayla Dorney, who is a PSPCA behavior and nourishment supervisor, is like Bentley’s shelter mom.

Kayla says the handsome boy is a master cuddler and super lazy.

"He knows when you’re upset and he knows when you’re having a hard day and he’s that dog who is gonna snuggle up right next to you," Kayla told FOX 29.

As with many dogs in need of a home, there are dealbreakers. Bentley says no to cats, crowds, kids, and chaos. Bentley is roughly 100 pounds, but still, carries some fear on that coat and needs a low-key household.

"Someone really looking for a dog who is gonna spend time on the couch with them and maybe go for walks here and there," Kayla explained.

Bentley loves hot dogs and will dress up for any occasion.

"He's different than a lot of dogs I’ve spent time with that he’s almost human-like," Kayla said.

Kayla and Bentley have built a strong bond over the last two and a half years but this mama is ready for her baby to spread his wings and fly with a new family in a long-awaited forever home.

If you’re interested in meeting and possibly adopting Bentley, please email Kayla Dorney at kdorney@pspca.org.