Dog dies in care of NJ groomers, owner arrested on drug charges: police

A Gloucester County dog groomer is in jail on drug charges after the death of a dog in his care.

A Woodbury Heights family tells FOX 29 they dropped off their dog Harley at the K9 Kingdom pet groomers on Friday. Less than two hours later, Harley had died.

A sign on the door at the Woodbury Heights business says it's closed after an "unfortunate emergency".

"She was very energetic, she loved to run around, she loved the beach, she loved the boat" said the dog's owner, Ashley Jenkins.

Jenkins and her family are mourning the death of their 3-year-old Border Collie.

The Jenkins family shared the following photos of their beloved Harley:

She says the dog went in for a grooming appointment around 11:30 Friday morning.

Just after 1 p.m., her mother got a call that Harley had died without any explanation.

"He took her in and everything was normal, the same old same old. We get a call a couple hours later that she had passed" said Jenkins.

Woodbury Police were immediately called to the Glassboro Road business to investigate.

After obtaining a search warrant, police discovered nearly 60 baggies of a white powdery substance that police suspect was heroin.

The owner of the business, Trevor Hunt, 39 of West Deptford, NJ was arrested on the spot on drug charges, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

"I am just very angry, I’ve gotten over the sadness. That she’s not here anymore. Now I just want to get justice for her. I want him to never ever touch another dog ever again" added Jenkins.



We’re told Hunt had just bought the grooming business earlier this year. Until a necropsy is performed it still unclear how Harley died. Jenkins says she’s left with a big hole in her heart and questions on her mind.



"She was a very happy dog and I just want everyone to know be careful who you send your dogs to because I don’t want to happen to anyone else" Jenkins said.



Hunt still remains in the Salem County jail. More charges could be added once it’s determined how that dog died.