Dog found in West Philly trash gets second chance

The Brief A dog was found in a pile of trash outside an abandoned home in West Philadelphia. The dog, named Dumplin, received emergency care and is now recovering. Donations have covered Dumplin's vet bills, and she is looking for a permanent home.



A dog left for dead in a pile of trash is now on the road to recovery thanks to the efforts of a local animal rescue and hospital.

Rescue efforts save a dog in distress

What we know:

Dumplin, a 6-year-old Shih Tzu mix, was discovered on New Year's Eve under a pile of trash outside a foreclosed home in West Philadelphia.

Lily Snow from Pinelands Unleashed Rescue said, "She was under a pile of trash, literally soiled in a disgusting blanket, wrapped on a trash bag."

The cleaning crew that found Dumplin contacted Snow, who arranged for the dog to be taken to Mount Laurel Animal Hospital.

Veterinarian Rebecca Bernstein said, "I think if they had not brought her here, she would’ve passed away in a dumpster."

The road to recovery

Dumplin was severely malnourished and required careful feeding.

Bernstein noted, "We don’t know how long she’d been outside, but she was emaciated and we had to slowly feed her."

Snow helped arrange a foster home for Dumplin, and her story quickly spread on social media, leading to donations that covered her medical expenses.

Snow expressed hope for Dumplin's future, saying, "Truly, with a good owner, some love and time and compassion. It’s amazing what animals bounce back from."

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long Dumplin was left outside before being discovered.

The identity of the person responsible for abandoning Dumplin remains unknown.