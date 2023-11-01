Dog living in local shelter for more than 1,000 days finally finds forever home

"Tessy" has a home and family to call her own - finally!

The adorable dog found her new family this week after spending more than 1,000 days at an animal shelter in Wilmington, Delaware.

Humane Animal Partners says finding the perfect match didn't come easily!

Despite being loyal, goofy and snuggly, Tessy also had some fear reactive behaviors.

The 5-year-old dog's lack of trust led to her long 3-year stay at the shelter.

However, after proper training, patience and time, she is headed to a new home with her ideal adopters.

And it seems Tessy is already adjusting to life outside the shelter!