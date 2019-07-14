Dog rescued after being buried alive on Hawaii beach

article

A dog who was buried alive on a beach on the Hawaiian island of O'ahu on Tuesday, July 9, and cut with a blade was rushed to a veterinary clinic for care before being placed in a foster home later that day, according to PAWS of Hawaii.

Leialoha, a dog found buried alive in Hawaii, recovering in a foster home.

The animal rescue group said the dog, named Leialoha, was found "incredibly swollen, sunburned and missing 90 percent of her fur." They said a Good Samaritan reported to them that a man was burying the dog in the sand. After finding Leialoha with lacerations in one her front left leg, PAWS for Hawaii suspected that the same man used a knife to cut her.

Leialoha, a dog found buried alive in Hawaii, recovering in a foster home.

Leialoha received care from Aloha Affordable Veterinary Services, who said she had arrived with "severe skin disease and dehydration." PAWS of Hawaii said they expected her to "bounce back," and thanked people who donated money towards Leialoha's medical costs.

Leialoha, a dog found buried alive in Hawaii, recovering in a foster home.

On Thursday, PAWS updated followers, saying Leialoha had taken her first bath at her foster home. "Poor girl was bleeding from every inch of her body," they wrote.

Advertisement