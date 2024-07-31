Dog rescued by Pennsylvania SPCA after video of abuse goes viral

article

Daisy the dog has a new ‘leash’ on life after she was rescued following an upsetting video of her being assaulted went viral.

On Monday afternoon, a video was shared on social media showing an individual seemingly hitting a dog and picking it up by the skin of its hind end.

The Pennsylvania SPCA announced Wednesday that after following up on a tip, its officers identified the suspect in the viral video of an individual hitting a dog, named Daisy.

Daisy was found and safely brought to PSPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters on Tuesday.

Daisy underwent a forensic examination and is in stable condition. The PSPCA’s veterinary team is monitoring her for any lasting impacts of the physical harm she suffered.

The investigation is ongoing and possible charges will be decided pending the results of the forensic examination.

"We are grateful that Daisy is safe in our care today," said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA. "Through the tireless work of our Animal Law Enforcement Officers and those who called in the tip, we were able to find this innocent dog and bring her to safety. This is the work that our officers do day in and day out, though it may not always receive the same notoriety and fanfare. They are heroes, and that was clearly evidenced through this case."