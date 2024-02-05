Dog reunited with owner after hitching ride on NJ Transit train

The cutest stowaway is finally back where they belong after a little dog's day out!

The white pup went missing after following a stranger onto a New Jersey Transit train during the morning commute last week.

He rode the train for five stops before officers found him onboard, and took him to a local shelter.

On Sunday, police relayed some good news - the dog and its owner have been reunited!

"This is what community and teamwork is all about!"