Dog reverses SUV out of gas station into busy highway

While its owner was getting ready to pump gas, a tiny Chihuahua managed to reverse the car onto a four-lane highway.

Footage released by Slidell Police Department shows a woman about to pump gas when the car reverses away, and continues across the four-lane Gause Boulevard. She is running after the SUV but is unable to stop it, and falls over.

Thankfully the car eventually comes to a rest in the forecourt of a gas station across the street.

Police said, “It is a miracle that no one was seriously injured and that no other vehicles were struck during this incident.”

According to officials, the five-pound dog was able to put the car in gear because of a mechanical issue that allowed the transmission to change gears without the brake being pressed.