Dog uses phone as chew toy, dials 911

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. - A dog chewing on a phone accidentally called 911 Wednesday, sending police officers to his house in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. 

Two officers were sent to a house on Edgewood Avenue to investigate a hang-up call to 911, the St. Louis Park Police Department said in a Facebook post. When they arrived, they found a very good boy named Jack and his new favorite chew toy. 

“Everything was OK and Jack was given some advice on how to use 9-1-1, then probably given a treat,” police said in the post. 

A similar incident occurred in Lakeville earlier this year when a duo of dogs called 911 more than a dozen times while their owners were gone, prompting police to respond to their home. 