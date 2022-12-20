DOJ: Philadelphia man charged for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Tacony

article

A Philadelphia man is facing federal charges for throwing incendiary devices at homes in Northeast Philadelphia, according to the Department of Justice.

United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced the charges on Tuesday, saying 49-year-old Jason Mattis was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device.

According to officials, the charges are related to three incidents between June and July 2022 in Northeast Philadelphia.

The indictment against Mattis alleges on two separate occasions on June 30 and again on July 1, he lit an incendiary device and threw it on the porch of three different properties in Tacony, authorities say.

DOJ officials say on all three occasions, the device ignited and started a fire on the porch of each residence.

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of one of the incidents over the summer as they worked to identify a suspect.

If convicted, Mattis faces a maximum possible sentence of 30 years in prison with additional fines.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Philadelphia Police Department.

Mattis appeared in court on Thursday and is expected to be detained until further proceedings continue.