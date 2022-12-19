Police: 14-year-old injured in North Philadelphia drive-by

A teenager was injured Monday night in what police described as a drive by shooting outside a North Philadelphia home.

Police tell FOX 29 a 14-year-old was standing on the front porch of a home on West York Street when someone drove by and fired multiple times.

The teen was hit at least one time in the back and driven to Temple University Hospital, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time and no arrests have been reported.

The shooting comes as Philadelphia teeters on the brink of 500 homicides on the year.