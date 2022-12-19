DA's Office announces bust of Philadelphia gang members connected to shootings, gun trafficking

article

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office has announced a major gang bust in Southwest Philadelphia.

District Attorney Larry Krasner and officials from his office announced the news Monday morning in the office's weekly gun crimes update.

According to officials, arrest warrants were issued for multiple people affiliated with "02da4" and "FSB."

Authorities say the groups engaged in gun trafficking, retaliatory shootings, a deadly Fourth of July community barbecue and the murder of a 15-year-old in March 2021.

Officials named Anthony Lacey-Woodson, Jalen Mickens, Tyheed Cooper, Kimberly Johnson, Fabian Creary, Calvin Gatewood, Nasir Wells and Ahmir Johnson as the individuals facing charges in connection with the investigation.

The individuals face an array of charges varying from murder, criminal conspiracy and aggravated assault to unsworn falsification to authorities and tampering with public records.

"Not long ago, I promised the public that members of ‘02da4’ would ‘go to jail.’ And now they have," Krasner said. "They are facing the bars of a jail cell, followed by vigorous and just prosecution by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office for murder by gun, for shootings, and for other heinous crimes. Let me be clear to all gang and group members who are involved in gun violence. You're next. Put down the guns. Put them down now or get ready for a lot of unhappy holidays behind bars."

