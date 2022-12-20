Philadelphia reaches 500 homicides in 2022 as concerns about crime, gun violence continue

article

With just 11 days left in 2022, Philadelphia has hit an unfortunate milestone.

As of Monday at 11:59 p.m., Philadelphia police reported 500 homicides across the city.

The city has continued to see a steady increase in homicides since 2016, according to data from law enforcement. In 2020, police recorded 499 homicides and 562 homicides in 2021.

Despite the 500 homicide milestone, police data shows that the number is a 7% decrease from this time last year.

The new statistic comes just one day after the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced a major gang bust, highlighting the arrest of individuals affiliated with Philadelphia gangs.

Officials with the Philadelphia DAO and law enforcement officers believe gang members sometimes open fire in neighborhoods in order to leave their stamp on them or show that they are serious.

Officials also say the gangs, who are believed to be small groups of friends, are associated with certain blocks and answer to no strict leader.

It also comes one day after a man fatally shot his wife in West Oak Lane before taking the triplets he shared with the woman to Lansdale, where police say he turned the gun on himself.

Local organizations across the city have worked to try to find solutions to the gun violence as it continues to plague communities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Resources for those impacted by gun violence in Philadelphia can find resources here.