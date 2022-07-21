Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for suspect accused of throwing incendiary devices at Tacony home, starting fire

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police searching for suspect wanted in connection with arson in Tacony

Philadelphia police say they are searching for a suspect who was caught on video throwing an incendiary device at a house, causing it to catch fire in Tacony.

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a house fire in Tacony. 

Police say the suspect, who they are asking for the public's help to identify, was caught on video on the 4900 block of Wellington Street around 3:51 a.m. on June 30. 

According to authorities, the suspect got out of a car and threw an incendiary device at a house. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The first device went out, but a second device struck the home causing a fire, police say. 

The suspect's car was last seen going east on Wellington Street before going south on State Road. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online. 

Police are searching for an arson suspect wanted in connection with a house fire in Tacony. 