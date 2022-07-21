Police searching for suspect accused of throwing incendiary devices at Tacony home, starting fire

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a house fire in Tacony.

Police say the suspect, who they are asking for the public's help to identify, was caught on video on the 4900 block of Wellington Street around 3:51 a.m. on June 30.

According to authorities, the suspect got out of a car and threw an incendiary device at a house.

The first device went out, but a second device struck the home causing a fire, police say.

The suspect's car was last seen going east on Wellington Street before going south on State Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.