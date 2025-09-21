Read President Donald Trump’s full speech at Charlie Kirk’s funeral

article

President Donald Trump and prominent members of his "Make America Great Again" movement were paying tribute Sunday to Charlie Kirk, praising the slain political conservative activist as a singular force whose work they must now advance.

The memorial service for Kirk, whom Trump credits with playing a pivotal role in his 2024 election victory, drew tens of thousands of mourners, including Vice President JD Vance, other senior administration officials and young conservatives shaped by the 31-year-old firebrand.

"Less than two weeks ago, our country was robbed of one of the brightest lights of our times. A giant of his generation and above all, a devoted husband, father, son, Christian and patriot. Charles James Kirk was heinously murdered by a radicalized, cold blooded monster for speaking the truth that was in his heart. He was violently killed because he spoke for freedom and justice for God. Country for reason and for common sense. He was assassinated because he lived bravely. He led boldly, and he argued brilliantly without apology. He did what was right for our nation. And so on that terrible day, September 10th, 2025, our greatest evangelist for American liberty became immortal. He's a martyr now for American freedom. I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie Kirk, and neither now will history. Because while Charlie has been reunited with his creator in heaven, his voice on earth will echo through the generations and his name will live forever. In the eternal chronicle of America's greatest patriots, he will live forever to Charlie's incredible and beautiful widow, Erica. We know the weight of this monumental loss is almost unbearable. But even in the midst of heartache and pain, too great to even fathom, you have somehow found the strength and deep faith to be a comfort to millions and millions of people. And thank you very much, Erica. Thank you very much. Today, an entire nation wraps its loving arms around you and your beautiful children. We share in your immense and overwhelming sorrow, and we vow that we will do everything we can to ensure that your children grow up in a land where their father is honored and revered as a great American hero. That's what he is."

"To Charlie's parents, who lost their beloved son and to the entire Kirk family, we know that no words can ever be enough to fill the void he leaves behind. That's a void that just can't be filled. But I hope the extraordinary outpouring of emotion over these past 11 days has comforted you with the knowledge that your son brought more good and love into this world in his 31 short years than most people. Even very, very successful people can bring in a lifetime. Charlie Kirk loved America with everything he had, and as we can see so clearly today, America loved Charlie Kirk. And he could always draw a big crowd. Look at this today. Look at what's gone on. This is a big crowd. Here today we have the vice president of the United States, J.D. Vance. We have the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson. We have countless members of the United States Senate and I'm sorry, I'm not going to introduce you, but I'll be up here. They were all over the place. And likewise, the House of Representatives. They're all over this big stadium. This is not an arena. This is a stadium, a great cabinet, and this stadium packed with rafters of people, not to mention the one across the street that also has tens of thousands of people. And they're watching us on screen right now."

"And I'm sorry we couldn't get you in. If anybody would like to give up your seat, please walk across the street. But this is like an old time revival, isn't it? An old time revival? For millions of Americans, especially young people, it is agonizing and unthinkable to say goodbye to a patriot whose heart still had so much to give. It's so much. Raised in the suburbs of Chicago, Charlie was filled with the patriotic spirit from his youth, and he was an All-American in everything he did. And one of the last things he said to me is, please, sir, save Chicago. We're going to do that. We're going to save Chicago from a horrible crime. In high school, he was the quarterback of the football team and the captain of the basketball team. He was a good athlete. A lot of people don't know that about Charlie. He was an Eagle Scout who spent his school lunch breaks listening to another champion for Liberty, somebody that he greatly admired. Rush Limbaugh. But what was even more important to Charlie than politics and service was the choice he made in the fifth grade, which he called the most important decision of his life to become a Christian. And they follower of his Savior, Jesus Christ. Inspired by faith and his love of freedom, Charlie did something remarkable when he was just 18 years old, on the advice of a mentor who told him to put off going to college because he was doing so well, he devoted his life to converting young people to the conservative cause. How did he do? Take a look. How did he do? In 2012, two days after graduating high school and with just $1,800 in his pocket, the young man from Illinois who no one had ever heard of started an organization whose grand ambitions were captured in its name, Turning Point USA. Great name."

"And I have a feeling it's going to be bigger and better than ever before. Does that make sense? It's going to be bigger and better than ever before. Look at what's happening. 12 years ago, Charlie walked on to his first college campus. The very liberal University of Wisconsin at Madison. He set up a card table and put up a sign with three words big government sucks. Can you believe that? That's Charlie. That day, Charlie talked to every student who approached him, most of whom were probably quite a bit older than he was. Finally, after many hours, he found the first ever turning point chapter leader. His first year out of high school, Charlie traveled 300 days raising money and taking his message to campuses all over the country. He lived out of his parents basement and they actually loved having him there. They loved they loved Charlie. Everybody loved Charlie. And on the couches of friends and supporters, he lived off of couches for two years, three years. Then life started getting a little bit different. But he was always the same. For five years he refused to take a paycheck, but day after day he worked from 5 a.m. in the morning till 11 p.m. in the evening. Always. His staff remembers that he wore Walmart jeans and t shirts from the goodwill store. Remember the goodwill store? It wasn't easy, but Charlie wasn't in it for money at all. Never has been. Money was never his thing. He was always in it for the mission, as he like to say. Even back then. We have a country to save. We are just what he did. Call me all the time, sir. We have a country to say. I said, Charlie, thanks very much for telling me that. I appreciate Charlie volunteered for my 2016 campaign and traveled the nation with my son Don and Eric. I got to know him very well, and so immediately that Charlie was actually a master builder, master builder of people. It was Charlie who first started organizing young black conservatives, hungry for support and leadership."

"It was Charlie who stood up for persecuted Christians and Jews on college campuses. It was Charlie who helped bring online censorship, free speech and cancel culture to the four of our political debate. He was right up there with me. It was Charlie who helped unite MAGA. And you know what MHR is? That's right. Make America Healthy again. And tomorrow we're going to have one of the biggest announcement ever, really, medically, I think, in the history of our country, we're going to be doing it with Bobby and us and all of the professionals. I think you're going to find it to be amazing. I think we found an answer to autism. How about that? Autism. Tomorrow we're going to be talking in the Oval Office, in the white House about autism, how it happens. So we won't let it happen anymore, and how to get at least somewhat better when you have it so that parents can help their child. A beautiful child. That's a big one. I've been I've been bugging everybody over there. Get the answer to that. You know,, 20 years ago, 1 in 10,000 were born with autism. 20 years ago, the most recent survey says 1 in 12. How bad is that? That's for young boys, baby boys. But also, girls a little bit better. It's about 1 in 20, but we can't. There's obviously there was something really wrong, and we think we know what that is. It's going to be I think it's going to be one of the most important news conferences I'll ever have, and I look so forward to it."

"I will stay up as late as I need to, and I will never stop fighting for our country. And he did this until his dying breath. That's what he was doing. That's what he was doing. Think of it. Wow. What a horrible moment. I was in the Oval Office when I heard they came in and I. It was like a surreal experience, a terrible, terrible. I had some very big people in the Oval Office, and I was in the midst of a very important conversation for our country, big people, the biggest. And I said, you have to leave now. When they told me that, they told me in front of a group of very powerful people, I said, you have to leave now. Right now, please. Right now. You have to leave. Go. By his own determination and skill, Charlie Kirk, Bill turning point from his humble beginnings to beginnings that nobody believed could ever end up something like this into a great movement and a juggernaut of American politics. And, you know, we have a massive stadium loaded up with people, but he got tremendous crowds before he had this kind of horrible news. And before we had to hear what happened so terribly, he delivered more than 250 speeches a year at over 200 colleges and universities, and that was at a time when it was not really vogue to go to colleges and universities. If you were a conservative, it really took great courage. And we used to talk and I said, you know, I think there are much more conservative than we know. And he agreed, but it just wasn't something that was happening because the radical left would do very bad things, very dangerous thing."

"But Charlie set up chapters on 2200 campuses and spoke at more than 1000 churches. He launched a podcast and radio show that grew to an audience of 1 million Americans a day. One of the bigger shows on radio, and Charlie didn't just bring young people into the movement. All of a sudden it started to grow by leaps and bounds. By 2024, we won more young people than any Republican candidate in the history of our country, including, for the first time, a majority of males under 30. Can you believe? Remember when Republican presidential candidates would get 4%? No, we did unbelievably with young people. And he was a big, big factor. Unbelievable. But he made me work for it. Sir, you have to make a speech here. You have to make a speech there. But we did it and we won. And our country is doing unbelievably well now. We had a country that was dead one year ago, and now we have the hottest country anywhere in the world. And Charlie helped us make it that one of one of the great people. But through it all, the core of Charlie's message and his basic method never change. It never really changed. He stayed. The same person also, at every campus event, Charlie asked the people who disagreed with him to come forward, and instead of silencing them, he handed them a microphone and let them speak. And he convinced so many of them. It was pretty amazing thing to watch, actually."

"Shortly before Charlie arrived on campus the day he was assassinated, a staff member texted him that there were many critics and students who were opposed to his views and rather strenuously in the crowd, and that actually made him feel good because he he wanted to convince them. He understood. He really did. He understood what was right, and he was right about that. A lot of it was based on common sense, by the way, Charlie wrote back to the staff member saying, I'm not here to fight them. I want to know them and love them, and I want to reach them and try and lead them into a great way of life in our country. In that private moment, on his dying day, we find everything we need to know about who Charlie Kirk truly was. He was a missionary with a noble spirit and a great, great purpose. He did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That's where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponent and I don't want the best for them. I'm sorry. I am sorry, Erika. But now Erika can talk to me and the whole group and maybe they can convince me that that's not right. But I can't stand my opponent. Charlie's angry. Look at that. He's angry at me that he wasn't interested in demonizing anyone. He was interested in persuading everyone to the ideas and principles he believed were good, right and true. Before each appearance, he prayed these words. God, use me for your will always said the same thing. Use me for your will. And that is exactly what God did when you think that's exactly what he did. The more success Charlie had and he was getting more and more successful, the more dangerous his mission became on campuses all over the country, his quest for open dialog was met with menacing hate."

"There were bomb threats, pulled fire alarms, and countless rage filled radicals who tried to shout him down. It was nasty. I used to say, Charlie, this is nasty stuff. You do it. At one event, police had to build barricades to protect students from an angry mob of thugs. Many of these people, by the way, are paid a lot of money to do this. They're agitators. They're paid agitators. Remember that when you see they all have the same beautifully printed sign, every sign is identical, comes out of a top level print shop. That's not the signs that are made in somebodys basement. Those are paid for by very bad people. And hopefully we're going to be finding out through the DOJ who those people are. At another college, Antifa terrorists shattered windows, threw rocks and tried to storm the building where Charlie was speaking. It was a really bad one. Often dozens of police officers were needed to prevent Left-Wing violence, and the violence comes largely from the left. You don't want to hear that from too many people, do you? And virtually every day for years before he was murdered, Charlie received these horrible death threats. People don't know. I used to talk to him about it, he said. I got some threats. He always felt that when they actually made the threat, they were not the ones to worry about, the ones to worry about, the ones that don't make the threats. I think you know what I mean. He knew the risks, but he and I shared a certain motto never back down and never, ever surrender. Just don't surrender. Never back down."

"He believed it was so strongly, so strong. And he's right. He's totally he's totally right. The radicals and their allies in the media, sometimes referred to as my son, said the fake news media tried to silence Charlie for a simple reason because he was winning and he was winning big. He was taking over college campuses, colleges that had, in theory, only very liberal or, as they like to say, progressive. I call them liberal, but they like to call themselves such a beautiful word, progressive. They're the opposite of progressive, if you think about it. But they were really nasty. And he would go into these colleges all of a sudden within two years, three years, they turned into bastions of conservatism. It was really quite amazing to see they lied about him because they did not want you to listen to him or to learn from him, because what he was talking about and even preaching made so much sense. Everywhere he went. He won the debates. He won the hearts, he won the minds, and yes, he won the elections for people. He helped us. He helped other people. We won the biggest election in the history of our country. I believe. Charlie Kirk was without a doubt among the most influential figures in the most important election in the history of our country."

"The election of, oh, that beautiful day, November 5th, 2024. Do you remember that day? It was nine months ago. What a day that was. I mean, we had a pretty good day in the first one. And I must tell you on the second one, we had a phenomenal day, but a lot of bad things happened. And now that's not even questioned. They cheated like dogs, but we got them back then. We have got them back. But we owe Charlie a profound and eternal debt of gratitude. Now, just like Charlie and Erica made Turning Point hot, we are looking at a country that has the chance to attain a level like never before. Tariffs are making us rich again, richer than anybody ever thought was possible, and the only one challenging them are people that hate our country, or foreign countries that are paying a price because they did the same thing to us for years. They took advantage of us. But where we're making money, we're becoming richer and richer, and we're taking care of our people better and better. When we do that, we can take care of other countries better and better, but we're doing unbelievably well. The tariffs have really been a hold. The election was big, but the tariffs because of the election came in. And remember other nations do that to us. And Charlie understood that. He saw the money he saw was coming into our country. And we can use that for Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, all of these things that we fight so hard for."

"And that's exactly what's happening. The numbers are incredible. When the news finally came out on election night last November, that the race was officially won came out pretty early in the night. Charlie was live on camera. In that moment, he was overcome with emotion. I've never seen him like this. It was so happy for a long while. He said nothing. His eyes were filled with tears and then he buried his face in his hands and he started crying. That wasn't the Charlie I knew, but in thinking about it, it actually was the Charlie I know because he had a tremendous heart. He just wanted what was good for our country, and he saw us going in such a horrible direction. And this was so beautiful. Erica put a Maga hat on to cover his bald head. I like that very much. MAGA we love does everybody love MAGA? Make America Great again? When Joe Biden used to get up, remember the speeches. We will stop MAGA, we will stop MAGA. You know, he could barely get the words out. We will stop. I said, can somebody inform him? The MAGA means make America great again? How do you say you're going to stop it? And Charlie understood that when Charlie finally looked up and spoke his smile through the watery eyes and simply said, I am humbled by God's grace. That was his statement that night while I was watching him. I was very impressed, actually. It showed he had a big heart."

"Every single American should take a long, hard look at the twisted soul and dark spirit of anyone who would want to kill a young man as good as Charlie, to kill anybody but to kill a man like this. He didn't deserve this. He didn't deserve this. Our country didn't deserve this. And anyone who would make excuses for it are just out of their mind. Charlie's murder was not just an attack on one man or one movement. It was an attack on our entire nation. That was a horrible attack on the United States of America. It was an assault on our most sacred liberties and God given rights. The gun was pointed at him, but the bullet was aimed at all of us. That bullet was aimed at every one of us. Indeed, Charlie was killed for expressing the very ideas that virtually everyone in this arena and most other places throughout our country, deeply believed in. But the assassin failed in his quest because Charlie's message has not been silenced. It now is bigger and better and stronger than ever before, and it's not even close. And it's rare that such a thing happens. But Charlie is bigger today than he was. Think about it just two weeks ago. He's bigger today than it was two weeks ago. Now that may not help his friends and loved ones, of which there are so many and may not help Eric and those beautiful children who have to suffer so horribly through this moment. But they know it's true. He's bigger now than ever before, and he's eternal. He's eternal. And I just want to say we love him and he's looking down at us right now and he's saying, wow, that's a great crowd. He say, that's a great crowd."

"And it's a great crowd of patriots. But that's why I will soon award Charlie the nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It's the highest civilian honor. That we will do the ceremony at our beautiful white House in a very safe Washington, D.C., a place that Charlie truly revered. Yeah. We stopped the crime in Washington. Took 12 days. Now you can go to restaurants. You can walk down the middle of the street with your wife. You can have your wife walk alone down the middle of the street. She's got to be in good shape. What a difference. What a difference good management really makes. But it's. Well, I'm so proud of that. Washington DC you know, it's one of the worst in the nation in the world. And now it's considered a very safe city. And, it's also I passed it yesterday. I went through it. And the the lawns are good. It's like a different place. It's like the tents are gone. The threats are gone. The gangs aren't there. We got rid of, you know, we took out 1500 career criminals."

"If you have three career criminals, that can make a big difference. But I'm so proud of Washington's DC. And now we're going into Memphis. And we'll get that one straightened out fast. And then we're going into some others. But we're going to go to Chicago and we're going to have Charlie very much in mind when we go into Chicago. And we'll get that one straightened out. You have an incompetent governor who he thinks it's okay when 11 people get murdered over the weekend. He thinks you don't have any crime. When 11 people get murdered and 28 people get shot. He says he's got crime. No, they they don't have it under control. But we'll have it under control very quickly. So we're going to be doing that. And Charlie loved what we were doing. He was so proud of what happened. He was there. The city are so proud of what happened in Washington DC. As you know, the depraved assassin who planned and executed Charlie's killing has been arrested and charged with capital murder. God willing, he will receive the full and ultimate punishment for his horrific crime. It's a terrible thing. Because you can't let that happen. You can't let that happen. Can't let it happen to a country. The Department of Justice is also investigating networks of radical left maniacs who fund organized fuel and perpetrate political violence and we think we know who many of them are. But law enforcement can only be the beginning of our response to Charlie's murder."

"Over the last 11 days, we have heard stories of commentators, influencers and others in our society who greeted his assassination with sick approval, excuses, or even jubilation. You've heard that some of I couldn't believe it. Some of the very same people who spent the last eight years trying to sit in moral judgment of anyone who disagreed with them about politics, suddenly started cheering for a murder. Incredible. You know, the names? They're, major losers, by the way. There'll be. That will be proven out in a short period of time. Some of the very people who call you a hater for using the wrong pronoun were filled with glee at the killing of a father with two beautiful young children and the same commentators who this week are screaming fascism over a canceled late night TV show where the anchor had no talent and no ratings last week, we're implying that Charlie Kirk deserved what happened to him. No side in American politics has a monopoly on disturbed or misguided people. But there's one part of our political community which believes they have a monopoly on truth, goodness and virtue and concludes they have also a monopoly on power, thought and speech. Well, that's not happening anymore. We've turned that corner very quickly. Tragically, atrocities of this kind and the kind that we saw in Utah of all places, are the eventual consequence of that kind of thinking. If speech is violence, then some are bound to conclude that violence is justified."

"To stop speech, and we're not going to let that be justified. The tradition of reason, an open debate that Charlie practiced, is not a pillar of our democracy in many ways. It's the basis of our entire society. It's the rights and inheritance of every free American. The greatest legacy of the enlightenment, and among the most treasured achievements of civilized nation. We will defend it at all costs, and we will carry forward the torch of liberty that Charlie Kirk held so proud and so high. He was so proud. And he did hold that torch high. We will never, ever let it fail. We will never let it fail. But we're going to raise it higher than ever before. It's got to be raised. And this is the beginning. Perhaps it should be no surprise to Charlie, who spent his life speaking with the critics of these traditions, ultimately became convinced that we needed not just a political realignment, but also a spiritual reawakening. We did. And we have to bring back religion to America, because without borders, law and order and religion, you really don't have a country anymore. We want religion brought back to America. We want to bring God back into our beautiful USA like never before. We want God back. Charlie would have been so pleased to hear his friends and colleagues today giving testimony and giving glory to God."

"Within minutes of the gunshot. In Utah, millions of Americans, young and old, heard the news and dropped to their knees and started praying. Even many who rarely prayed ask God for a miracle. Please God save Charlie. But although Charlie's time with us on earth has ended, those prayers for a miracle have already been answered. Look at what's happening. Look at what's happening. In the days since Charlie's death, we have seen how his legacy has touched so many millions around the world. In Calgary, Canada, thousands gathered at City Hall to sing the American national anthem and raise up posters with the name Charlie Kirk. In Seoul, South Korea, crowds gathered to wave American flags and shout, we are for Charlie Kirk! His memory has been honored in the streets of Berlin, Warsaw, Vienna, Sydney, Madrid, London, Tel Aviv and all over the world. So beautiful to watch. A man as far away as rural Australia texted a pastor. I'm going to come to church tomorrow for the first time ever. The pastor says, why is that? The man replied, Because of Charlie Kirk. Can you imagine? The lesson of Charlie's life is that you should never underestimate what one person can do with a good heart, a righteous cause, a cheerful spirit, and the will to fight, fight, fight, have to fight. While saving our country. And Charlie's a big factor. Such a big factor. Charlie Kirk started with only an idea to change minds on college campuses, and instead he ended up with a far greater achievement changing history. He changed history. Today, Charlie Kirk rests in glory in heaven for all eternity. He has gone from speaking on campuses in Wisconsin to kneeling at the throne of God, where he is right now. We grieve for the friend and leader that we have lost, but we go forward, strengthened by his faith and bolstered by his courage and inspired by his example to defend the country he lived for."

"For the freedoms he died for, and the values in which he so deeply believed. He believed in values that we should all believe in. Charlie created something very special. It's called Turning Point USA, and under the leadership and love of Erica, it will become bigger and better and stronger than ever before. So, Charlie, we all want to thank you. We want to say a very loud God bless you, Charlie. God bless you for what you've done is incredible. And God bless Eric and the children. God bless the United States of America and can I ask Erica, please come out."