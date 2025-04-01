Double homicide investigation underway in Camden after weekend shooting
CAMDEN, N.J. - Two young men are dead after shots were fired in the streets of Camden this past weekend.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 600 block of Elm Street after reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
One gunshot victim, identified as 21-year-old Francisco Benavides, was found by police and taken to a local hospital.
A second victim was later dropped off at the same hospital. He was identified as 22-year-old Luis Delgado.
Both men were pronounced dead a short time later.
What we don't know:
Further details about the deadly shooting, a possible motive or suspect descriptions have yet to be released by police.
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office of New Jersey.