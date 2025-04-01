Double homicide investigation underway in Camden after weekend shooting

The Brief Police are investigating a double homicide that unfolded in Camden over the weekend. Two young men were fatally shot. No arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting.



Two young men are dead after shots were fired in the streets of Camden this past weekend.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 600 block of Elm Street after reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

One gunshot victim, identified as 21-year-old Francisco Benavides, was found by police and taken to a local hospital.

A second victim was later dropped off at the same hospital. He was identified as 22-year-old Luis Delgado.

Both men were pronounced dead a short time later.

What we don't know:

Further details about the deadly shooting, a possible motive or suspect descriptions have yet to be released by police.

An investigation is underway.