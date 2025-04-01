Expand / Collapse search

Double homicide investigation underway in Camden after weekend shooting

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 1, 2025 8:44am EDT
New Jersey
The Brief

    • Police are investigating a double homicide that unfolded in Camden over the weekend.
    • Two young men were fatally shot.
    • No arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting.

CAMDEN, N.J. - Two young men are dead after shots were fired in the streets of Camden this past weekend.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 600 block of Elm Street after reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

One gunshot victim, identified as 21-year-old Francisco Benavides, was found by police and taken to a local hospital.

A second victim was later dropped off at the same hospital. He was identified as 22-year-old Luis Delgado.

Both men were pronounced dead a short time later.

What we don't know:

Further details about the deadly shooting, a possible motive or  suspect descriptions have yet to be released by police.

An investigation is underway.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office of New Jersey.

