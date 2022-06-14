Double infections, seasonal illnesses drive spike in NJ pediatric emergency room, doctor says

A local pediatric emergency room is managing a spike in young patients that experts believe is due to double infections and normally seasonal illnesses.

Medical Director for Pediatrics for Virtua Health System Dr. Jeff Seiden said the pediatric emergency room is 30%-40% busier than normal in a pre-COVID year.

"We’re seeing a compression of all the usual seasonal illnesses coming in at once," Dr. Seiden told FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce.

To worsen the uptick in illness, Dr. Seiden said children are also catching back-to-back viruses which can lead to more symptoms and a longer infection.

"We’re seeing kids who are sick for a couple of weeks, probably due to the sequential viral infections." Dr. Seiden said. "It doesn’t mean they’re sicker, but it does leave them more prone to things, like, dehydration."

The increase of infections and illnesses are likely due to children being back in school and interacting closely together in a post-pandemic environment.

Dr. Seiden advised parents with sick children not to panic and pay attention to major signs, like dehydration and sustained difficulty breathing.

"It’s keeping them comfortable, hydrated and ultimately their immune systems will take care of itself," Dr. Seiden said.