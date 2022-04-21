Expand / Collapse search

2 hurt in shooting outside West Philadelphia bar, police say

Police are investigating two shootings in Philadelphia that left one man dead and two others injured early Thursday morning.

PHILADELPHIA - Two men suffered gunshot wounds after police say shots rang out at Westside Tavern Sports Bar in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

Police say they found a man lying in the highway when the arrived at the 6000 block of Market Street at 1:38 a.m. The 41-year-old man was shot twice in the high.

The second victim, a 36-year-old man, was shot in the ankle, police say. Both men are said to be in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument, however the suspected shooter's identity is unknown. 

He is described as a man in his 50s with a mustache. He was armed with a handgun and drove a dark-colored pickup truck with a front vanity license plate, police say.