2 hurt in shooting outside West Philadelphia bar, police say

Two men suffered gunshot wounds after police say shots rang out at Westside Tavern Sports Bar in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

Police say they found a man lying in the highway when the arrived at the 6000 block of Market Street at 1:38 a.m. The 41-year-old man was shot twice in the high.

The second victim, a 36-year-old man, was shot in the ankle, police say. Both men are said to be in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument, however the suspected shooter's identity is unknown.

Advertisement

He is described as a man in his 50s with a mustache. He was armed with a handgun and drove a dark-colored pickup truck with a front vanity license plate, police say.