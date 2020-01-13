Double shooting in Strawberry Mansion kills one and leaves one critical

article

A man is dead in Strawberry Mansion and another is critical after a shooting Sunday night.

Officials say police were called to the 3000 block of West Susquehanna Avenue Sunday night, about 10:45, for a call of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found one 35-year-old man shot. He was pronounced dead.

A second man was also shot. That man is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.

