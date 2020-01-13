Double shooting in Strawberry Mansion kills one and leaves one critical
article
STRAWBERRY MANSION - A man is dead in Strawberry Mansion and another is critical after a shooting Sunday night.
Officials say police were called to the 3000 block of West Susquehanna Avenue Sunday night, about 10:45, for a call of a shooting.
When police arrived, they found one 35-year-old man shot. He was pronounced dead.
A second man was also shot. That man is in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP