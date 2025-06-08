Vehicle crashes into Dollar Tree, hits 97-year-old woman in Milford

article

The Brief A 97-year-old woman was struck when a vehicle crashed into a Dollar Tree. Another woman was also hit by debris from the crash. The cause of the crash is still unknown.



Police are investigating after a serious crash left a trail of destruction and at least three people injured in Milford on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

A gold Hyundai Elantra crashed into a Dollar Tree in the Cypress Hall Shopping Center off South DuPont Boulevard just before 3 p.m.

Video from the scene showed several people inside when the vehicle came barreling through the store, knocking down several shelves.

Police say the vehicle struck a 97-year-old woman upon impact, before coming to a stop at the back of the store.

The woman was airlifted to a local hospital, and is said to be in stable, but critical condition.

A 76-year-old was also injured when debris from the crash fell on her. She was treated and released at a local hospital.

The driver, a 44-year-old woman, was also taken to a local hospital.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is still under investigation as police say the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons.

The condition of the driver is also unknown at this time.