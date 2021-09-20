Expand / Collapse search

Double shooting leaves 2 injured in Frankford, police say

Crime & Public Safety
PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting in Frankford has left two people hospitalized, police say.

The incident happened on Sunday at approximately 11:18 p.m. on the 4800 block of Tackawanna Street. 

Police say two gunshot victims arrived by private vehicle to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital. 

A 47-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left hand while a 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left wrist. Both men are listed in stable condition. 

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. The investigation is ongoing.  

