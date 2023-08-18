Double shooting on North Philadelphia street critically injures 45-year-old woman police say

article

A double shooting in North Philadelphia has left a 45-year-old woman in critical condition.

The shooting happened on the 900 block of West Glenwood Avenue Friday evening, just after 6:30, according to officials.

Both of the victims were taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the arm, shoulder and her back. A 65-year-old man was shot in the thumb. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Police are investigating the shooting scene, though no weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.