Philadelphia to resume evictions carried out by landlord tenant officers after retraining

Philadelphia’s court appointed landlord tenant office will resume carrying out evictions next week after pausing last month to retrain staff in use of force and de-escalation practices.

The training came after multiple recent shootings during evictions.

The Landlord and Tenant Office of Philadelphia Municipal Court says evictions will resume on or after Monday, Aug. 21.

The office says new protocols and procedures have been put in place and were designed ‘after input from numerous stakeholders.’ The new protocols are intended to ‘eliminate violence in the eviction process and increase the safety of tenants, city residents and deputy LTO officers during execution of court orders,’ according to a statement released Friday.

The recent shooting incidents had prompted the President Judge of Philadelphia's Municipal Court to pause all "lockouts" or evictions until landlord tenant staff received up-to-date training on use of force and de-escalation procedures.

Instead, Philadelphia Sheriffs continued to enforce evictions for the past month.

