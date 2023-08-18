Man, 60, dies after violent carjacking in Northern Liberties; vehicle recovered in Camden

A man has died after police say he was carjacked and beaten by two suspects who pulled up on a dirt bike while he was sitting in his car in Norther Liberties.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. at North 3rd and Cambridge streets.

Police say the victim, a 60-year-old man, was sitting inside his parked Toyota Highlander when two masked suspects approached on a dirt bike.

One of the suspects pulled the victim out of the driver’s seat and an altercation ensued.

Police arrived on the scene and found the victim on the ground and bleeding from the head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

One of the suspects fled the scene on the dirt bike, while the other drove off in the victim’s car.

Police were able to track the stolen Toyota and it was recovered early Friday morning in Camden, New Jersey.

A family member of the victim showed up at the scene shortly after he was taken to the hospital, leading investigators to believe that he was in the car waiting for someone when he was attacked.

The search for the suspects is ongoing.