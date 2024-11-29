Double stabbing inside Philly prison injures 2, police say

article

A Philadelphia prison became the scene of a double stabbing, resulting in injuries to two men.

The violent scene unfolded inside the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, in Philly’s Holmesburg neighborhood Friday night, just before 7:30, officials said.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed three times in the back, while a 31-year-old man was stabbed in the head.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in a prison bus, while medics took the 31-year-old man to the same hospital.

They are both listed in stable condition.

No other details were released regarding the men and their affiliation with the prison.

Investigators say they recovered weapons from the scene.