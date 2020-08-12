Doug Pederson returns to Eagles training facility after bout with coronavirus

article

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson returned to the team's practice facility in South Philadelphia 10 days after the team announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pederson, 52, will meet in a virtual setting with the media Wednesday afternoon. Pederson's return comes a day after the team activated offensive lineman Lane Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In accordance with the NFL's coronavirus protocols, anyone who contracts the virus must wait 10 days since their last positive test and remain asymptomatic before returning to team facilities, or at least five days if he has consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span.

News of Pederson's coronavirus diagnosis broke on August 2, when the team confirmed that he had tested positive and was quarantining away from his family.

“I know this virus affects people differently and I’m respectful and mindful of that,” Pederson said in a video conference. “I feel great. Energy level is high. Really no symptoms whatsoever. I’m very fortunate.”

Pederson continued to handle head coaching responsibilities virtually while assistant coach Duce Staley handled leadership duties during training camp.

Pederson did not want to comment on how he contracted the virus.

“I’m comfortable and confident that the (safety) protocols we have in place are for the best interests of the football team and all those who enter the building,” Pederson said. “It still is a very safe environment.”

