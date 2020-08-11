Eagles activate Lane Johnson from reserve/COVID-19 list

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have activated right tackle Lane Johnson after he cleared the NFL's coronavirus protocol.

Johnson announced on social media late last month that he had tested positive for the virus after the team placed him and two others on their reserve/COVID-19 list.

Linebacker Nathan Gerry and tackle Jordan Mailata were placed on the same list, which is for players who have tested positive for the virus or may have been in close contact with someone who had.

The team has not disclosed whether Mailata or Gerry had tested positive, but Gerry was also re-activated earlier this week.

Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson is continuing his coaching duties virtually after he too tested positive for coronavirus. Assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley has handled day-to-day operations in Pederson's absence.

The Eagles can begin practicing in helmets and shells on Wednesday, and padded practices are scheduled to being on Monday.

