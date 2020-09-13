Dover mayor gives go-ahead for Halloween, holiday events

article

The mayor of Dover says the city will move forward with plans to allow Halloween trick or treating and to host an annual holiday celebration in December.

The Delaware State News reports that Mayor Robin Christiansen said he expects participants to wear face masks and social distance during the events with the continuing health threat from the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the reasons I’m probably going against what is expected of us is because kids have been cooped up too long,” Christiansen said. “We’ve canceled so many of our signature, fun events in the city, and parents will be able to take their kids around trick-or-treating. Houses that want to participate — turn your lights on.”

He said the city will also host Home for the Holidays in December. The event includes a Christmas marketplace and other festivities downtown

The Dover Police Department recently announced the cancellation of two annual events due to the ongoing pandemic, including the National Night Out and the Safe Trick or Treat event.

In a news release, police said the National Night Out typically attracts more than 1,500 people in a two-hour period. The event gives public safety agencies a chance to show citizens what services they provide and the vehicles and equipment they use.

The Safe Trick or Treat event is usually held the Friday before Halloween and features nearly 100 businesses and first responder agencies for families to trick or treat and interact.

