Dozens of flights cancelled at PHL as Hurricane Milton barrels towards Florida

Hurricane Melton is expected to bring a life-threatening storm surge when it makes landfall in Florida Wednesday night, but travelers across the country are already feeling its impact.

At least 50 flights were canceled at Philadelphia International Airport early Wednesday morning, with over 1,700 cancelations within the United States.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn was live at the airport, where the security line was unusually empty, and flight boards showed several canceled flights to Orlando and Tampa.

The travel nightmare comes as Hurricane Milton continues to threaten Florida's Gulf Coast after strengthening back to a Category 5 storm Tuesday night.

Aside from the life-threatening storm surge, Milton is forecast to bring wind speeds well over 100 mph around the eyewall where the hurricane makes landfall.

It’s expected to be a Category 3 storm with winds of 111-129 mph when it hits the shore in the Tampa Bay region, which has not endured a head-on hit by a major hurricane in more than a century.

Evacuations have been ordered along the coast as residents flee north for safety, causing major traffic jams and gas shortages across the state.