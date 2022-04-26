Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, appointed to HHS leadership role

article

The Biden Administration has appointed Dr. Ala Stanford as Regional Director of the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Dr. Stanford is known locally for founding the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, a foundation that helped Philadelphia fight the coronavirus pandemic by running testing and vaccine clinics.

In November, she opened the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity to provide preventative medicine in a neighborhood with poor health outcomes and low life expectancy. The Black Doctors Consortium has seen over 3,000 patients, according to a press release.

"She is a perfect example of how a community member can stand up and lead during a time of crisis," U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said of Dr. Stanford.

In her new role, Dr. Stanford will lead Region III of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, an area that serves Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, and Washington D.C.

A press conference will be held Friday at the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity to commemorate the appointment.