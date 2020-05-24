Dr. Anthony Fauci addresses Swarthmore College graduating class

article

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday made a surprise remote address to the 2020 graduating class of Swarthmore College.

"I am profoundly aware that celebrating your graduation virtually, without the in-person support of your professors, fellow students, and friends is extremely disappointing at best," said Dr. Fauci.

Acting director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases since 1984, Dr. Fauci has been at the forefront of the nation's fight against the coronavirus.

"In the next phases of your lives - whether you ultimately help patients, conduct research on medical solutions, or more likely, most of you simply contribute as caring members of society - all of you will do your part together with the rest of us to come out from under the shadow of his pandemic," Fauci said.

Fauci, who went into a 'modified quarantine' on May 10, has been wary about the dangers of reopening the country too fast. Earlier this month, he testified before the senate saying that opening too soon “could turn the clock back” and cause “some suffering and death that could be avoided.”

"With Swathmore's legacy of social responsibility and community, and your reputation for innovation, I have not to doubt that you will be helping to lead the way," Fauci said.

"Congratulations on your graduation and the hard work that brought you here. Stay safe and I wish you the best on your future endeavors," Fauci concluded.

You can watch Dr. Fauci's whole address here.

