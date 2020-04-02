Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force is getting his own bobblehead

article

He’s been serving as the voice of calm and reason on television nearly every day since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Now, Dr. Anthony Fauci and his hall-of-fame-worthy health efforts are being recognized with his own bobblehead.

The wobbly figurine is being offered by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Health and sports fans can pre-order their own 7-inch-tall Fauci for $25 with an expected shipping date of July 2020.



The organization said it will be donating $5 from every Fauci bobblehead sale to the American Hospital Association in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

Aside from Fauci, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are two other U.S. COVID-19 policy leaders who have their own bobbleheads.



For the devout Fauci fans out there, there is also a healthy collection of T-shirts, coffee mugs, donuts, posters, coolies and candles featuring the doctor’s name and likeness.



One eatery in Rochester, N.Y. is satisfying the local Fauci appetites by offering donuts featuring the doctor's image.

